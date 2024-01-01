5,000 Angolan kwanzas to Chilean pesos

Convert AOA to CLP at the real exchange rate

5,000 aoa
4,955 clp

Kz1.000 AOA = $0.9910 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:43
AOA to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CLP
1 AOA to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.07691.1054
Low0.98740.9874
Average1.02681.0550
Change-7.34%-6.36%
1 AOA to CLP stats

The performance of AOA to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0769 and a 30 day low of 0.9874. This means the 30 day average was 1.0268. The change for AOA to CLP was -7.34.

The performance of AOA to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1054 and a 90 day low of 0.9874. This means the 90 day average was 1.0550. The change for AOA to CLP was -6.36.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Chilean Peso
1 AOA0.99099 CLP
5 AOA4.95495 CLP
10 AOA9.90990 CLP
20 AOA19.81980 CLP
50 AOA49.54950 CLP
100 AOA99.09900 CLP
250 AOA247.74750 CLP
500 AOA495.49500 CLP
1000 AOA990.99000 CLP
2000 AOA1,981.98000 CLP
5000 AOA4,954.95000 CLP
10000 AOA9,909.90000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Angolan Kwanza
1 CLP1.00909 AOA
5 CLP5.04545 AOA
10 CLP10.09090 AOA
20 CLP20.18180 AOA
50 CLP50.45450 AOA
100 CLP100.90900 AOA
250 CLP252.27250 AOA
500 CLP504.54500 AOA
1000 CLP1,009.09000 AOA
2000 CLP2,018.18000 AOA
5000 CLP5,045.45000 AOA
10000 CLP10,090.90000 AOA