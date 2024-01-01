Chilean pesos to Czech korunas today

Convert CLP to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
24.41 czk

$1.000 CLP = Kč0.02441 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02570.0257
Low0.02440.0244
Average0.02490.0249
Change-1.83%-1.62%
1 CLP to CZK stats

The performance of CLP to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0257 and a 30 day low of 0.0244. This means the 30 day average was 0.0249. The change for CLP to CZK was -1.83.

The performance of CLP to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0257 and a 90 day low of 0.0244. This means the 90 day average was 0.0249. The change for CLP to CZK was -1.62.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Czech korunas

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to CZK rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 CLP0.02441 CZK
5 CLP0.12206 CZK
10 CLP0.24413 CZK
20 CLP0.48825 CZK
50 CLP1.22063 CZK
100 CLP2.44126 CZK
250 CLP6.10315 CZK
500 CLP12.20630 CZK
1000 CLP24.41260 CZK
2000 CLP48.82520 CZK
5000 CLP122.06300 CZK
10000 CLP244.12600 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Chilean Peso
1 CZK40.96240 CLP
5 CZK204.81200 CLP
10 CZK409.62400 CLP
20 CZK819.24800 CLP
50 CZK2,048.12000 CLP
100 CZK4,096.24000 CLP
250 CZK10,240.60000 CLP
500 CZK20,481.20000 CLP
1000 CZK40,962.40000 CLP
2000 CZK81,924.80000 CLP
5000 CZK204,812.00000 CLP
10000 CZK409,624.00000 CLP