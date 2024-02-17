5000 Czech korunas to Chilean pesos

Convert CZK to CLP at the real exchange rate

5,000 czk
204,076 clp

1.00000 CZK = 40.81520 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.07770.855321436.014.34189.458933.24010.94939
1 USD0.9278510.7935881332.484.026883.009130.84360.8809
1 GBP1.169151.260111679.065.07529104.638.8661.10998
1 KRW0.0006963720.0007504780.00059557210.003022030.06229670.02314750.000661098

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Chilean Peso
1 CZK40.81520 CLP
5 CZK204.07600 CLP
10 CZK408.15200 CLP
20 CZK816.30400 CLP
50 CZK2040.76000 CLP
100 CZK4081.52000 CLP
250 CZK10203.80000 CLP
500 CZK20407.60000 CLP
1000 CZK40815.20000 CLP
2000 CZK81630.40000 CLP
5000 CZK204076.00000 CLP
10000 CZK408152.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 CLP0.02450 CZK
5 CLP0.12250 CZK
10 CLP0.24501 CZK
20 CLP0.49001 CZK
50 CLP1.22504 CZK
100 CLP2.45007 CZK
250 CLP6.12518 CZK
500 CLP12.25035 CZK
1000 CLP24.50070 CZK
2000 CLP49.00140 CZK
5000 CLP122.50350 CZK
10000 CLP245.00700 CZK