Chilean pesos to Moldovan leus

Convert CLP to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
18.58 mdl

$1.000 CLP = L0.01858 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01950.0198
Low0.01850.0185
Average0.01890.0191
Change-2.64%-1.11%
1 CLP to MDL stats

The performance of CLP to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0195 and a 30 day low of 0.0185. This means the 30 day average was 0.0189. The change for CLP to MDL was -2.64.

The performance of CLP to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0198 and a 90 day low of 0.0185. This means the 90 day average was 0.0191. The change for CLP to MDL was -1.11.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Moldovan leus

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MDL rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 CLP0.01858 MDL
5 CLP0.09290 MDL
10 CLP0.18581 MDL
20 CLP0.37161 MDL
50 CLP0.92903 MDL
100 CLP1.85807 MDL
250 CLP4.64518 MDL
500 CLP9.29035 MDL
1000 CLP18.58070 MDL
2000 CLP37.16140 MDL
5000 CLP92.90350 MDL
10000 CLP185.80700 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Chilean Peso
1 MDL53.81910 CLP
5 MDL269.09550 CLP
10 MDL538.19100 CLP
20 MDL1,076.38200 CLP
50 MDL2,690.95500 CLP
100 MDL5,381.91000 CLP
250 MDL13,454.77500 CLP
500 MDL26,909.55000 CLP
1000 MDL53,819.10000 CLP
2000 MDL107,638.20000 CLP
5000 MDL269,095.50000 CLP
10000 MDL538,191.00000 CLP