20 Chilean pesos to Moldovan leus

Convert CLP to MDL at the real exchange rate

20 clp
0.37 mdl

1.00000 CLP = 0.01849 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 CLP0.01849 MDL
5 CLP0.09247 MDL
10 CLP0.18493 MDL
20 CLP0.36986 MDL
50 CLP0.92466 MDL
100 CLP1.84932 MDL
250 CLP4.62330 MDL
500 CLP9.24660 MDL
1000 CLP18.49320 MDL
2000 CLP36.98640 MDL
5000 CLP92.46600 MDL
10000 CLP184.93200 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Chilean Peso
1 MDL54.07380 CLP
5 MDL270.36900 CLP
10 MDL540.73800 CLP
20 MDL1081.47600 CLP
50 MDL2703.69000 CLP
100 MDL5407.38000 CLP
250 MDL13518.45000 CLP
500 MDL27036.90000 CLP
1000 MDL54073.80000 CLP
2000 MDL108147.60000 CLP
5000 MDL270369.00000 CLP
10000 MDL540738.00000 CLP