5,000 Moldovan leus to Chilean pesos

Convert MDL to CLP at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = $53.44 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:00
MDL to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CLP
1 MDL to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High55.060355.0603
Low52.811551.5673
Average53.759953.2890
Change-0.31%1.12%
1 MDL to CLP stats

The performance of MDL to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 55.0603 and a 30 day low of 52.8115. This means the 30 day average was 53.7599. The change for MDL to CLP was -0.31.

The performance of MDL to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 55.0603 and a 90 day low of 51.5673. This means the 90 day average was 53.2890. The change for MDL to CLP was 1.12.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.121.3981.53784.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9271.7681.945106.8252.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6590.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96511.160.411.2180.961

How to convert Moldovan leus to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Chilean Peso
1 MDL53.44470 CLP
5 MDL267.22350 CLP
10 MDL534.44700 CLP
20 MDL1,068.89400 CLP
50 MDL2,672.23500 CLP
100 MDL5,344.47000 CLP
250 MDL13,361.17500 CLP
500 MDL26,722.35000 CLP
1000 MDL53,444.70000 CLP
2000 MDL106,889.40000 CLP
5000 MDL267,223.50000 CLP
10000 MDL534,447.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 CLP0.01871 MDL
5 CLP0.09355 MDL
10 CLP0.18711 MDL
20 CLP0.37422 MDL
50 CLP0.93555 MDL
100 CLP1.87109 MDL
250 CLP4.67773 MDL
500 CLP9.35545 MDL
1000 CLP18.71090 MDL
2000 CLP37.42180 MDL
5000 CLP93.55450 MDL
10000 CLP187.10900 MDL