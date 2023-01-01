Chilean pesos to Moldovan leus today

Convert CLP to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
20.15 mdl

1.00000 CLP = 0.02015 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8048291.376051.3470.92091.5445217.25231.6707
1 GBP1.242511.709741.673651.144161.9190721.4362.07585
1 CAD0.7267180.58488410.9788890.6692311.1224312.53761.21413
1 SGD0.742390.5974971.0215710.6836641.1466412.80791.24031

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 CLP0.02015 MDL
5 CLP0.10073 MDL
10 CLP0.20146 MDL
20 CLP0.40293 MDL
50 CLP1.00731 MDL
100 CLP2.01463 MDL
250 CLP5.03658 MDL
500 CLP10.07315 MDL
1000 CLP20.14630 MDL
2000 CLP40.29260 MDL
5000 CLP100.73150 MDL
10000 CLP201.46300 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Chilean Peso
1 MDL49.63700 CLP
5 MDL248.18500 CLP
10 MDL496.37000 CLP
20 MDL992.74000 CLP
50 MDL2481.85000 CLP
100 MDL4963.70000 CLP
250 MDL12409.25000 CLP
500 MDL24818.50000 CLP
1000 MDL49637.00000 CLP
2000 MDL99274.00000 CLP
5000 MDL248185.00000 CLP
10000 MDL496370.00000 CLP