Convert MDL to CLP at the real exchange rate

10 Moldovan leus to Chilean pesos

10 mdl
528 clp

L1.000 MDL = $52.84 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2311.3661.49983.4441.6361.355
1 GBP1.269123.1271.7321.902105.8532.0751.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5770.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.3511.09861.1021.1980.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Chilean Peso
1 MDL52.83950 CLP
5 MDL264.19750 CLP
10 MDL528.39500 CLP
20 MDL1,056.79000 CLP
50 MDL2,641.97500 CLP
100 MDL5,283.95000 CLP
250 MDL13,209.87500 CLP
500 MDL26,419.75000 CLP
1000 MDL52,839.50000 CLP
2000 MDL105,679.00000 CLP
5000 MDL264,197.50000 CLP
10000 MDL528,395.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 CLP0.01893 MDL
5 CLP0.09463 MDL
10 CLP0.18925 MDL
20 CLP0.37850 MDL
50 CLP0.94626 MDL
100 CLP1.89252 MDL
250 CLP4.73130 MDL
500 CLP9.46260 MDL
1000 CLP18.92520 MDL
2000 CLP37.85040 MDL
5000 CLP94.62600 MDL
10000 CLP189.25200 MDL