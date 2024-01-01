Chilean pesos to Zambian kwacha today

Convert CLP to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
27.24 zmw

$1.000 CLP = ZK0.02724 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to ZMW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02850.0300
Low0.02610.0255
Average0.02740.0280
Change4.47%-5.31%
View full history

1 CLP to ZMW stats

The performance of CLP to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0285 and a 30 day low of 0.0261. This means the 30 day average was 0.0274. The change for CLP to ZMW was 4.47.

The performance of CLP to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0300 and a 90 day low of 0.0255. This means the 90 day average was 0.0280. The change for CLP to ZMW was -5.31.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / ZMW
1 CLP0.02724 ZMW
5 CLP0.13621 ZMW
10 CLP0.27241 ZMW
20 CLP0.54483 ZMW
50 CLP1.36207 ZMW
100 CLP2.72413 ZMW
250 CLP6.81033 ZMW
500 CLP13.62065 ZMW
1000 CLP27.24130 ZMW
2000 CLP54.48260 ZMW
5000 CLP136.20650 ZMW
10000 CLP272.41300 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Chilean Peso
1 ZMW36.70900 CLP
5 ZMW183.54500 CLP
10 ZMW367.09000 CLP
20 ZMW734.18000 CLP
50 ZMW1,835.45000 CLP
100 ZMW3,670.90000 CLP
250 ZMW9,177.25000 CLP
500 ZMW18,354.50000 CLP
1000 ZMW36,709.00000 CLP
2000 ZMW73,418.00000 CLP
5000 ZMW183,545.00000 CLP
10000 ZMW367,090.00000 CLP