Chilean pesos to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert CLP to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
219.33 gyd

$1.000 CLP = GY$0.2193 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to GYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23040.2352
Low0.21790.2179
Average0.22280.2254
Change-1.67%-1.34%
1 CLP to GYD stats

The performance of CLP to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2304 and a 30 day low of 0.2179. This means the 30 day average was 0.2228. The change for CLP to GYD was -1.67.

The performance of CLP to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2352 and a 90 day low of 0.2179. This means the 90 day average was 0.2254. The change for CLP to GYD was -1.34.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Guyanaese Dollar
1 CLP0.21933 GYD
5 CLP1.09667 GYD
10 CLP2.19333 GYD
20 CLP4.38666 GYD
50 CLP10.96665 GYD
100 CLP21.93330 GYD
250 CLP54.83325 GYD
500 CLP109.66650 GYD
1000 CLP219.33300 GYD
2000 CLP438.66600 GYD
5000 CLP1,096.66500 GYD
10000 CLP2,193.33000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 GYD4.55928 CLP
5 GYD22.79640 CLP
10 GYD45.59280 CLP
20 GYD91.18560 CLP
50 GYD227.96400 CLP
100 GYD455.92800 CLP
250 GYD1,139.82000 CLP
500 GYD2,279.64000 CLP
1000 GYD4,559.28000 CLP
2000 GYD9,118.56000 CLP
5000 GYD22,796.40000 CLP
10000 GYD45,592.80000 CLP