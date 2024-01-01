Hong Kong dollars to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert HKD to GYD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = GY$26.88 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:57
HKD to GYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GYD
1 HKD to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.923426.9357
Low26.793826.7137
Average26.879026.8459
Change0.04%0.58%
1 HKD to GYD stats

The performance of HKD to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.9234 and a 30 day low of 26.7938. This means the 30 day average was 26.8790. The change for HKD to GYD was 0.04.

The performance of HKD to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.9357 and a 90 day low of 26.7137. This means the 90 day average was 26.8459. The change for HKD to GYD was 0.58.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
100 HKD2,688.17000 GYD
200 HKD5,376.34000 GYD
300 HKD8,064.51000 GYD
500 HKD13,440.85000 GYD
1000 HKD26,881.70000 GYD
2000 HKD53,763.40000 GYD
2500 HKD67,204.25000 GYD
3000 HKD80,645.10000 GYD
4000 HKD107,526.80000 GYD
5000 HKD134,408.50000 GYD
10000 HKD268,817.00000 GYD
20000 HKD537,634.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GYD0.03720 HKD
5 GYD0.18600 HKD
10 GYD0.37200 HKD
20 GYD0.74400 HKD
50 GYD1.86000 HKD
100 GYD3.72000 HKD
250 GYD9.30000 HKD
500 GYD18.60000 HKD
1000 GYD37.20000 HKD
2000 GYD74.40000 HKD
5000 GYD186.00000 HKD
10000 GYD372.00000 HKD