1,000 eur
227,593 gyd

€1.000 EUR = GY$227.6 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to GYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High228.0000228.2390
Low225.4090222.6680
Average226.5716225.7906
Change0.97%1.32%
1 EUR to GYD stats

The performance of EUR to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 228.0000 and a 30 day low of 225.4090. This means the 30 day average was 226.5716. The change for EUR to GYD was 0.97.

The performance of EUR to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 228.2390 and a 90 day low of 222.6680. This means the 90 day average was 225.7906. The change for EUR to GYD was 1.32.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Guyanaese Dollar
1 EUR227.59300 GYD
5 EUR1,137.96500 GYD
10 EUR2,275.93000 GYD
20 EUR4,551.86000 GYD
50 EUR11,379.65000 GYD
100 EUR22,759.30000 GYD
250 EUR56,898.25000 GYD
500 EUR113,796.50000 GYD
1000 EUR227,593.00000 GYD
2000 EUR455,186.00000 GYD
5000 EUR1,137,965.00000 GYD
10000 EUR2,275,930.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Euro
1 GYD0.00439 EUR
5 GYD0.02197 EUR
10 GYD0.04394 EUR
20 GYD0.08788 EUR
50 GYD0.21969 EUR
100 GYD0.43938 EUR
250 GYD1.09845 EUR
500 GYD2.19690 EUR
1000 GYD4.39381 EUR
2000 GYD8.78762 EUR
5000 GYD21.96905 EUR
10000 GYD43.93810 EUR