20 Guyanaese dollars to Euros

Convert GYD to EUR at the real exchange rate

20 gyd
0.09 eur

1.00000 GYD = 0.00456 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:27 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GYD to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.868151.047187.11851.436361.661670.9671518.599
1GBP1.1518711.2061100.3471.654471.913991.1140421.4232
1USD0.9550.829119183.19981.371751.586920.923617.7624
1INR0.01147860.009965390.012019310.01648740.01907360.0111010.213491

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollars

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Euro
1 GYD0.00456 EUR
5 GYD0.02279 EUR
10 GYD0.04559 EUR
20 GYD0.09117 EUR
50 GYD0.22793 EUR
100 GYD0.45586 EUR
250 GYD1.13964 EUR
500 GYD2.27928 EUR
1000 GYD4.55856 EUR
2000 GYD9.11712 EUR
5000 GYD22.79280 EUR
10000 GYD45.58560 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Guyanaese Dollar
1 EUR219.36700 GYD
5 EUR1096.83500 GYD
10 EUR2193.67000 GYD
20 EUR4387.34000 GYD
50 EUR10968.35000 GYD
100 EUR21936.70000 GYD
250 EUR54841.75000 GYD
500 EUR109683.50000 GYD
1000 EUR219367.00000 GYD
2000 EUR438734.00000 GYD
5000 EUR1096835.00000 GYD
10000 EUR2193670.00000 GYD