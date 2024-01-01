Turkish liras to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert TRY to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
6,279.63 gyd

TL1.000 TRY = GY$6.280 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to GYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.38886.5047
Low6.27906.2790
Average6.32486.4009
Change-1.71%-2.99%
1 TRY to GYD stats

The performance of TRY to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.3888 and a 30 day low of 6.2790. This means the 30 day average was 6.3248. The change for TRY to GYD was -1.71.

The performance of TRY to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.5047 and a 90 day low of 6.2790. This means the 90 day average was 6.4009. The change for TRY to GYD was -2.99.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7171.3883.67348.696
1 EUR1.09110.853304.23891.3231.5154.00753.12
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0491.7754.69762.268
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Turkish liras to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Guyanaese Dollar
1 TRY6.27963 GYD
5 TRY31.39815 GYD
10 TRY62.79630 GYD
20 TRY125.59260 GYD
50 TRY313.98150 GYD
100 TRY627.96300 GYD
250 TRY1,569.90750 GYD
500 TRY3,139.81500 GYD
1000 TRY6,279.63000 GYD
2000 TRY12,559.26000 GYD
5000 TRY31,398.15000 GYD
10000 TRY62,796.30000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 GYD0.15925 TRY
5 GYD0.79623 TRY
10 GYD1.59245 TRY
20 GYD3.18490 TRY
50 GYD7.96225 TRY
100 GYD15.92450 TRY
250 GYD39.81125 TRY
500 GYD79.62250 TRY
1000 GYD159.24500 TRY
2000 GYD318.49000 TRY
5000 GYD796.22500 TRY
10000 GYD1,592.45000 TRY