1 thousand Guyanaese dollars to Turkish liras

Convert GYD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 gyd
131.27 try

1.00000 GYD = 0.13127 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:23 UTC
GYD to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867451.047787.1671.437551.661170.965918.5871
1GBP1.152811.20785100.4911.657291.915091.1134921.4283
1USD0.95450.827917183.19841.37211.585540.921917.7409
1INR0.01147220.009951120.012019510.01649190.01905730.01108070.213236

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 GYD0.13127 TRY
5 GYD0.65634 TRY
10 GYD1.31269 TRY
20 GYD2.62538 TRY
50 GYD6.56345 TRY
100 GYD13.12690 TRY
250 GYD32.81725 TRY
500 GYD65.63450 TRY
1000 GYD131.26900 TRY
2000 GYD262.53800 TRY
5000 GYD656.34500 TRY
10000 GYD1312.69000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Guyanaese Dollar
1 TRY7.61796 GYD
5 TRY38.08980 GYD
10 TRY76.17960 GYD
20 TRY152.35920 GYD
50 TRY380.89800 GYD
100 TRY761.79600 GYD
250 TRY1904.49000 GYD
500 TRY3808.98000 GYD
1000 TRY7617.96000 GYD
2000 TRY15235.92000 GYD
5000 TRY38089.80000 GYD
10000 TRY76179.60000 GYD