100 Turkish liras to Guyanaese dollars

Convert TRY to GYD at the real exchange rate

100 try
759.04 gyd

1.00000 TRY = 7.59040 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to GYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 GYD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.050787.4761.444031.662240.963518.857
1GBP1.1553311.2139101.0631.668321.920421.1131721.786
1USD0.951750.823791183.2551.374351.582030.91717.9471
1INR0.01143170.009894790.012011310.01650770.01900220.01101440.215568

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Guyanaese Dollar
1 TRY7.59040 GYD
5 TRY37.95200 GYD
10 TRY75.90400 GYD
20 TRY151.80800 GYD
50 TRY379.52000 GYD
100 TRY759.04000 GYD
250 TRY1897.60000 GYD
500 TRY3795.20000 GYD
1000 TRY7590.40000 GYD
2000 TRY15180.80000 GYD
5000 TRY37952.00000 GYD
10000 TRY75904.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 GYD0.13175 TRY
5 GYD0.65873 TRY
10 GYD1.31745 TRY
20 GYD2.63490 TRY
50 GYD6.58725 TRY
100 GYD13.17450 TRY
250 GYD32.93625 TRY
500 GYD65.87250 TRY
1000 GYD131.74500 TRY
2000 GYD263.49000 TRY
5000 GYD658.72500 TRY
10000 GYD1317.45000 TRY