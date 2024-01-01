Chinese yuan rmb to Guyanaese dollars today
Convert CNY to GYD at the real exchange rate
|1 CNY to GYD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|29.0957
|29.0957
|Low
|28.6372
|28.6372
|Average
|28.7466
|28.8081
|Change
|1.43%
|0.88%
1 CNY to GYD stats
The performance of CNY to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.0957 and a 30 day low of 28.6372. This means the 30 day average was 28.7466. The change for CNY to GYD was 1.43.
The performance of CNY to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.0957 and a 90 day low of 28.6372. This means the 90 day average was 28.8081. The change for CNY to GYD was 0.88.
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Guyanaese Dollar
|1 CNY
|29.09570 GYD
|5 CNY
|145.47850 GYD
|10 CNY
|290.95700 GYD
|20 CNY
|581.91400 GYD
|50 CNY
|1,454.78500 GYD
|100 CNY
|2,909.57000 GYD
|250 CNY
|7,273.92500 GYD
|500 CNY
|14,547.85000 GYD
|1000 CNY
|29,095.70000 GYD
|2000 CNY
|58,191.40000 GYD
|5000 CNY
|145,478.50000 GYD
|10000 CNY
|290,957.00000 GYD