Chinese yuan rmb to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert CNY to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
29,095.70 gyd

¥1.000 CNY = GY$29.10 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to GYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.095729.0957
Low28.637228.6372
Average28.746628.8081
Change1.43%0.88%
1 CNY to GYD stats

The performance of CNY to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.0957 and a 30 day low of 28.6372. This means the 30 day average was 28.7466. The change for CNY to GYD was 1.43.

The performance of CNY to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.0957 and a 90 day low of 28.6372. This means the 90 day average was 28.8081. The change for CNY to GYD was 0.88.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Guyanaese Dollar
1 CNY29.09570 GYD
5 CNY145.47850 GYD
10 CNY290.95700 GYD
20 CNY581.91400 GYD
50 CNY1,454.78500 GYD
100 CNY2,909.57000 GYD
250 CNY7,273.92500 GYD
500 CNY14,547.85000 GYD
1000 CNY29,095.70000 GYD
2000 CNY58,191.40000 GYD
5000 CNY145,478.50000 GYD
10000 CNY290,957.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GYD0.03437 CNY
5 GYD0.17185 CNY
10 GYD0.34369 CNY
20 GYD0.68739 CNY
50 GYD1.71847 CNY
100 GYD3.43694 CNY
250 GYD8.59235 CNY
500 GYD17.18470 CNY
1000 GYD34.36940 CNY
2000 GYD68.73880 CNY
5000 GYD171.84700 CNY
10000 GYD343.69400 CNY