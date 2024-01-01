Chinese yuan rmb to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert CNY to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
29,076.90 gyd

1.000 CNY = 29.08 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:37
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Guyanaese Dollar
1 CNY29.07690 GYD
5 CNY145.38450 GYD
10 CNY290.76900 GYD
20 CNY581.53800 GYD
50 CNY1,453.84500 GYD
100 CNY2,907.69000 GYD
250 CNY7,269.22500 GYD
500 CNY14,538.45000 GYD
1000 CNY29,076.90000 GYD
2000 CNY58,153.80000 GYD
5000 CNY145,384.50000 GYD
10000 CNY290,769.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GYD0.03439 CNY
5 GYD0.17196 CNY
10 GYD0.34391 CNY
20 GYD0.68783 CNY
50 GYD1.71957 CNY
100 GYD3.43915 CNY
250 GYD8.59788 CNY
500 GYD17.19575 CNY
1000 GYD34.39150 CNY
2000 GYD68.78300 CNY
5000 GYD171.95750 CNY
10000 GYD343.91500 CNY