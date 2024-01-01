Singapore dollars to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert SGD to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
160,034 gyd

S$1.000 SGD = GY$160.0 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SGD to GYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GYD
1 SGD to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High160.7410160.7410
Low157.2120153.4270
Average159.0641156.2377
Change1.71%3.28%
View full history

1 SGD to GYD stats

The performance of SGD to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 160.7410 and a 30 day low of 157.2120. This means the 30 day average was 159.0641. The change for SGD to GYD was 1.71.

The performance of SGD to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 160.7410 and a 90 day low of 153.4270. This means the 90 day average was 156.2377. The change for SGD to GYD was 3.28.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.490.76383.9557.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,148.111.6460.84392.7337.8664.826
1 AUD0.67110,421.20.60810.51256.3554.782.933

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollar

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 SGD160.03400 GYD
5 SGD800.17000 GYD
10 SGD1,600.34000 GYD
20 SGD3,200.68000 GYD
50 SGD8,001.70000 GYD
100 SGD16,003.40000 GYD
250 SGD40,008.50000 GYD
500 SGD80,017.00000 GYD
1000 SGD160,034.00000 GYD
2000 SGD320,068.00000 GYD
5000 SGD800,170.00000 GYD
10000 SGD1,600,340.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 GYD0.00625 SGD
5 GYD0.03124 SGD
10 GYD0.06249 SGD
20 GYD0.12497 SGD
50 GYD0.31243 SGD
100 GYD0.62487 SGD
250 GYD1.56217 SGD
500 GYD3.12434 SGD
1000 GYD6.24868 SGD
2000 GYD12.49736 SGD
5000 GYD31.24340 SGD
10000 GYD62.48680 SGD