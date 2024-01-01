Israeli new sheqels to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert ILS to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
57,247.60 gyd

1.000 ILS = 57.25 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6761.4721.6590.96718.212
1 GBP1.17111.278106.191.7241.9421.13321.328
1 USD0.9170.783183.1161.3491.520.88716.694
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Guyanaese Dollar
1 ILS57.24760 GYD
5 ILS286.23800 GYD
10 ILS572.47600 GYD
20 ILS1,144.95200 GYD
50 ILS2,862.38000 GYD
100 ILS5,724.76000 GYD
250 ILS14,311.90000 GYD
500 ILS28,623.80000 GYD
1000 ILS57,247.60000 GYD
2000 ILS114,495.20000 GYD
5000 ILS286,238.00000 GYD
10000 ILS572,476.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GYD0.01747 ILS
5 GYD0.08734 ILS
10 GYD0.17468 ILS
20 GYD0.34936 ILS
50 GYD0.87340 ILS
100 GYD1.74680 ILS
250 GYD4.36700 ILS
500 GYD8.73400 ILS
1000 GYD17.46800 ILS
2000 GYD34.93600 ILS
5000 GYD87.34000 ILS
10000 GYD174.68000 ILS