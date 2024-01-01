Swiss francs to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert CHF to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
235,340 gyd

1.000 CHF = 235.3 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2961.4761.6640.96718.255
1 GBP1.17111.272105.7051.7281.9481.13121.37
1 USD0.920.786183.0891.3581.5320.88916.798
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Guyanaese Dollar
1 CHF235.34000 GYD
5 CHF1,176.70000 GYD
10 CHF2,353.40000 GYD
20 CHF4,706.80000 GYD
50 CHF11,767.00000 GYD
100 CHF23,534.00000 GYD
250 CHF58,835.00000 GYD
500 CHF117,670.00000 GYD
1000 CHF235,340.00000 GYD
2000 CHF470,680.00000 GYD
5000 CHF1,176,700.00000 GYD
10000 CHF2,353,400.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 GYD0.00425 CHF
5 GYD0.02125 CHF
10 GYD0.04249 CHF
20 GYD0.08498 CHF
50 GYD0.21246 CHF
100 GYD0.42492 CHF
250 GYD1.06229 CHF
500 GYD2.12458 CHF
1000 GYD4.24916 CHF
2000 GYD8.49832 CHF
5000 GYD21.24580 CHF
10000 GYD42.49160 CHF