Singapore dollar to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Guyanaese dollars is currently 160.040 today, reflecting a 0.277% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.421% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 160.716 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 159.179 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.387% increase in value.