Chilean pesos to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert CLP to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
8.21 hkd

$1.000 CLP = $0.008209 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00860.0088
Low0.00820.0082
Average0.00830.0084
Change-1.74%-1.27%
1 CLP to HKD stats

The performance of CLP to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0086 and a 30 day low of 0.0082. This means the 30 day average was 0.0083. The change for CLP to HKD was -1.74.

The performance of CLP to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0088 and a 90 day low of 0.0082. This means the 90 day average was 0.0084. The change for CLP to HKD was -1.27.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CLP0.00821 HKD
5 CLP0.04104 HKD
10 CLP0.08209 HKD
20 CLP0.16418 HKD
50 CLP0.41044 HKD
100 CLP0.82089 HKD
250 CLP2.05221 HKD
500 CLP4.10443 HKD
1000 CLP8.20885 HKD
2000 CLP16.41770 HKD
5000 CLP41.04425 HKD
10000 CLP82.08850 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Chilean Peso
100 HKD12,182.00000 CLP
200 HKD24,364.00000 CLP
300 HKD36,546.00000 CLP
500 HKD60,910.00000 CLP
1000 HKD121,820.00000 CLP
2000 HKD243,640.00000 CLP
2500 HKD304,550.00000 CLP
3000 HKD365,460.00000 CLP
4000 HKD487,280.00000 CLP
5000 HKD609,100.00000 CLP
10000 HKD1,218,200.00000 CLP
20000 HKD2,436,400.00000 CLP