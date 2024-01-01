Chilean pesos to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert CLP to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
8.04 hkd

1.000 CLP = 0.008036 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2031.4741.6630.96618.246
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5741.7251.9461.1321.355
1 USD0.9220.788183.1981.361.5340.89116.829
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CLP0.00804 HKD
5 CLP0.04018 HKD
10 CLP0.08036 HKD
20 CLP0.16071 HKD
50 CLP0.40178 HKD
100 CLP0.80355 HKD
250 CLP2.00888 HKD
500 CLP4.01777 HKD
1000 CLP8.03553 HKD
2000 CLP16.07106 HKD
5000 CLP40.17765 HKD
10000 CLP80.35530 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Chilean Peso
100 HKD12,444.70000 CLP
200 HKD24,889.40000 CLP
300 HKD37,334.10000 CLP
500 HKD62,223.50000 CLP
1000 HKD124,447.00000 CLP
2000 HKD248,894.00000 CLP
2500 HKD311,117.50000 CLP
3000 HKD373,341.00000 CLP
4000 HKD497,788.00000 CLP
5000 HKD622,235.00000 CLP
10000 HKD1,244,470.00000 CLP
20000 HKD2,488,940.00000 CLP