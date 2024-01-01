Chilean pesos to Samoan talas today

Convert CLP to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
2.90 wst

$1.000 CLP = WS$0.002899 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00300.0031
Low0.00280.0028
Average0.00290.0029
Change-0.34%-0.93%
1 CLP to WST stats

The performance of CLP to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0030 and a 30 day low of 0.0028. This means the 30 day average was 0.0029. The change for CLP to WST was -0.34.

The performance of CLP to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0031 and a 90 day low of 0.0028. This means the 90 day average was 0.0029. The change for CLP to WST was -0.93.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Samoan Tala
1 CLP0.00290 WST
5 CLP0.01449 WST
10 CLP0.02899 WST
20 CLP0.05797 WST
50 CLP0.14493 WST
100 CLP0.28986 WST
250 CLP0.72464 WST
500 CLP1.44928 WST
1000 CLP2.89856 WST
2000 CLP5.79712 WST
5000 CLP14.49280 WST
10000 CLP28.98560 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Chilean Peso
1 WST344.99900 CLP
5 WST1,724.99500 CLP
10 WST3,449.99000 CLP
20 WST6,899.98000 CLP
50 WST17,249.95000 CLP
100 WST34,499.90000 CLP
250 WST86,249.75000 CLP
500 WST172,499.50000 CLP
1000 WST344,999.00000 CLP
2000 WST689,998.00000 CLP
5000 WST1,724,995.00000 CLP
10000 WST3,449,990.00000 CLP