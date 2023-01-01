Chilean pesos to Samoan talas today

Convert CLP to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
3.12 wst

1.00000 CLP = 0.00312 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8047641.375751.346750.920651.5436917.23131.67043
1 GBP1.242611.709511.673471.14391.9181821.41162.07567
1 CAD0.7268760.58496410.9789210.6691921.1220712.5251.21419
1 SGD0.7425280.597561.0215310.6836021.1462312.79471.24034

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Samoan Tala
1 CLP0.00312 WST
5 CLP0.01558 WST
10 CLP0.03116 WST
20 CLP0.06232 WST
50 CLP0.15580 WST
100 CLP0.31160 WST
250 CLP0.77901 WST
500 CLP1.55802 WST
1000 CLP3.11604 WST
2000 CLP6.23208 WST
5000 CLP15.58020 WST
10000 CLP31.16040 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Chilean Peso
1 WST320.92100 CLP
5 WST1604.60500 CLP
10 WST3209.21000 CLP
20 WST6418.42000 CLP
50 WST16046.05000 CLP
100 WST32092.10000 CLP
250 WST80230.25000 CLP
500 WST160460.50000 CLP
1000 WST320921.00000 CLP
2000 WST641842.00000 CLP
5000 WST1604605.00000 CLP
10000 WST3209210.00000 CLP