Bulgarian levs to Samoan talas today

Convert BGN to WST at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
1523.08 wst

1.00000 BGN = 1.52308 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.922251.672521.37281.543331.349350.80700518.3261
1 EUR1.084311.813511.488531.673431.46310.8750519.871
1 NZD0.59790.55141610.8207970.9227560.8067760.48250810.9572
1 CAD0.7284380.6718051.2183311.124220.9829180.58785313.3494

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Samoan Tala
1 BGN1.52308 WST
5 BGN7.61540 WST
10 BGN15.23080 WST
20 BGN30.46160 WST
50 BGN76.15400 WST
100 BGN152.30800 WST
250 BGN380.77000 WST
500 BGN761.54000 WST
1000 BGN1523.08000 WST
2000 BGN3046.16000 WST
5000 BGN7615.40000 WST
10000 BGN15230.80000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bulgarian Lev
1 WST0.65656 BGN
5 WST3.28282 BGN
10 WST6.56565 BGN
20 WST13.13130 BGN
50 WST32.82825 BGN
100 WST65.65650 BGN
250 WST164.14125 BGN
500 WST328.28250 BGN
1000 WST656.56500 BGN
2000 WST1313.13000 BGN
5000 WST3282.82500 BGN
10000 WST6565.65000 BGN