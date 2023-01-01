Swiss francs to Samoan talas today

Convert CHF to WST at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
3101.26 wst

1.00000 CHF = 3.10126 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.918350.80318183.22621.374351.54024150.4151.66486
1 EUR1.088910.8745590.6251.496531.67717163.781.81287
1 GBP1.245051.143451103.6211.711131.91767187.2742.07284
1 INR0.01201540.01103450.0096505710.01651340.01850671.80730.0200041

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Samoan Tala
1 CHF3.10126 WST
5 CHF15.50630 WST
10 CHF31.01260 WST
20 CHF62.02520 WST
50 CHF155.06300 WST
100 CHF310.12600 WST
250 CHF775.31500 WST
500 CHF1550.63000 WST
1000 CHF3101.26000 WST
2000 CHF6202.52000 WST
5000 CHF15506.30000 WST
10000 CHF31012.60000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Swiss Franc
1 WST0.32245 CHF
5 WST1.61224 CHF
10 WST3.22449 CHF
20 WST6.44898 CHF
50 WST16.12245 CHF
100 WST32.24490 CHF
250 WST80.61225 CHF
500 WST161.22450 CHF
1000 WST322.44900 CHF
2000 WST644.89800 CHF
5000 WST1612.24500 CHF
10000 WST3224.49000 CHF