50 Samoan talas to Swiss francs

Convert WST to CHF at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = SFr.0.3189 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CHF
1 WST to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32100.3239
Low0.31120.3090
Average0.31740.3153
Change1.30%-1.53%
View full history

1 WST to CHF stats

The performance of WST to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3210 and a 30 day low of 0.3112. This means the 30 day average was 0.3174. The change for WST to CHF was 1.30.

The performance of WST to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3239 and a 90 day low of 0.3090. This means the 90 day average was 0.3153. The change for WST to CHF was -1.53.

Track market ratesView WST to CHF chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6871.3850.77184.0761.32
1 EUR1.08211.63419.1451.4990.83491.0081.429
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7190.9180.51155.7090.874
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7540.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Swiss Franc
1 WST0.31891 CHF
5 WST1.59456 CHF
10 WST3.18912 CHF
20 WST6.37824 CHF
50 WST15.94560 CHF
100 WST31.89120 CHF
250 WST79.72800 CHF
500 WST159.45600 CHF
1000 WST318.91200 CHF
2000 WST637.82400 CHF
5000 WST1,594.56000 CHF
10000 WST3,189.12000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Samoan Tala
1 CHF3.13566 WST
5 CHF15.67830 WST
10 CHF31.35660 WST
20 CHF62.71320 WST
50 CHF156.78300 WST
100 CHF313.56600 WST
250 CHF783.91500 WST
500 CHF1,567.83000 WST
1000 CHF3,135.66000 WST
2000 CHF6,271.32000 WST
5000 CHF15,678.30000 WST
10000 CHF31,356.60000 WST