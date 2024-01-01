Samoan talas to Indian rupees today

Convert WST to INR at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = ₹30.98 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

INR
1 WST to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.339231.3392
Low30.750630.2465
Average31.100230.8977
Change0.00%0.95%
View full history

1 WST to INR stats

The performance of WST to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.3392 and a 30 day low of 30.7506. This means the 30 day average was 31.1002. The change for WST to INR was 0.00.

The performance of WST to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.3392 and a 90 day low of 30.2465. This means the 90 day average was 30.8977. The change for WST to INR was 0.95.

Track market ratesView WST to INR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9231.50917.6781.3850.77184.0711.319
1 EUR1.08411.63519.1571.50.83591.1041.43
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7190.9180.51155.7310.874
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7560.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Indian Rupee
1 WST30.97600 INR
5 WST154.88000 INR
10 WST309.76000 INR
20 WST619.52000 INR
50 WST1,548.80000 INR
100 WST3,097.60000 INR
250 WST7,744.00000 INR
500 WST15,488.00000 INR
1000 WST30,976.00000 INR
2000 WST61,952.00000 INR
5000 WST154,880.00000 INR
10000 WST309,760.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Samoan Tala
1 INR0.03228 WST
5 INR0.16142 WST
10 INR0.32283 WST
20 INR0.64566 WST
50 INR1.61415 WST
100 INR3.22830 WST
250 INR8.07075 WST
300 INR9.68490 WST
500 INR16.14150 WST
600 INR19.36980 WST
1000 INR32.28300 WST
2000 INR64.56600 WST
5000 INR161.41500 WST
10000 INR322.83000 WST
25000 INR807.07500 WST
50000 INR1,614.15000 WST
100000 INR3,228.30000 WST
1000000 INR32,283.00000 WST
1000000000 INR32,283,000.00000 WST