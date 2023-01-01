10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Samoan talas

Convert BGN to WST at the real exchange rate

10,000 bgn
15,119.20 wst

1.00000 BGN = 1.51192 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Samoan Tala
1 BGN1.51192 WST
5 BGN7.55960 WST
10 BGN15.11920 WST
20 BGN30.23840 WST
50 BGN75.59600 WST
100 BGN151.19200 WST
250 BGN377.98000 WST
500 BGN755.96000 WST
1000 BGN1511.92000 WST
2000 BGN3023.84000 WST
5000 BGN7559.60000 WST
10000 BGN15119.20000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bulgarian Lev
1 WST0.66141 BGN
5 WST3.30706 BGN
10 WST6.61412 BGN
20 WST13.22824 BGN
50 WST33.07060 BGN
100 WST66.14120 BGN
250 WST165.35300 BGN
500 WST330.70600 BGN
1000 WST661.41200 BGN
2000 WST1322.82400 BGN
5000 WST3307.06000 BGN
10000 WST6614.12000 BGN