Chilean pesos to South Korean wons today
Convert CLP to KRW at the real exchange rate
|1 CLP to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.5229
|1.5356
|Low
|1.4279
|1.4279
|Average
|1.4748
|1.4847
|Change
|-3.36%
|-1.05%
1 CLP to KRW stats
The performance of CLP to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5229 and a 30 day low of 1.4279. This means the 30 day average was 1.4748. The change for CLP to KRW was -3.36.
The performance of CLP to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5356 and a 90 day low of 1.4279. This means the 90 day average was 1.4847. The change for CLP to KRW was -1.05.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Chilean Peso
|1 KRW
|0.70031 CLP
|5 KRW
|3.50156 CLP
|10 KRW
|7.00311 CLP
|20 KRW
|14.00622 CLP
|50 KRW
|35.01555 CLP
|100 KRW
|70.03110 CLP
|250 KRW
|175.07775 CLP
|500 KRW
|350.15550 CLP
|1000 KRW
|700.31100 CLP
|2000 KRW
|1,400.62200 CLP
|5000 KRW
|3,501.55500 CLP
|10000 KRW
|7,003.11000 CLP
|20000 KRW
|14,006.22000 CLP
|30000 KRW
|21,009.33000 CLP
|40000 KRW
|28,012.44000 CLP
|50000 KRW
|35,015.55000 CLP