Chilean pesos to South Korean wons today

Convert CLP to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
1,428 krw

$1.000 CLP = ₩1.428 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.52291.5356
Low1.42791.4279
Average1.47481.4847
Change-3.36%-1.05%
1 CLP to KRW stats

The performance of CLP to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5229 and a 30 day low of 1.4279. This means the 30 day average was 1.4748. The change for CLP to KRW was -3.36.

The performance of CLP to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5356 and a 90 day low of 1.4279. This means the 90 day average was 1.4847. The change for CLP to KRW was -1.05.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / South Korean Won
1 CLP1.42794 KRW
5 CLP7.13970 KRW
10 CLP14.27940 KRW
20 CLP28.55880 KRW
50 CLP71.39700 KRW
100 CLP142.79400 KRW
250 CLP356.98500 KRW
500 CLP713.97000 KRW
1000 CLP1,427.94000 KRW
2000 CLP2,855.88000 KRW
5000 CLP7,139.70000 KRW
10000 CLP14,279.40000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Chilean Peso
1 KRW0.70031 CLP
5 KRW3.50156 CLP
10 KRW7.00311 CLP
20 KRW14.00622 CLP
50 KRW35.01555 CLP
100 KRW70.03110 CLP
250 KRW175.07775 CLP
500 KRW350.15550 CLP
1000 KRW700.31100 CLP
2000 KRW1,400.62200 CLP
5000 KRW3,501.55500 CLP
10000 KRW7,003.11000 CLP
20000 KRW14,006.22000 CLP
30000 KRW21,009.33000 CLP
40000 KRW28,012.44000 CLP
50000 KRW35,015.55000 CLP