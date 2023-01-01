Chilean pesos to South Korean wons today

Convert CLP to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
1,465 krw

1.00000 CLP = 1.46514 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8048941.376251.3470.920951.5447617.2561.67098
1 GBP1.242411.709851.673511.144161.9192121.43892.07603
1 CAD0.7266120.58484610.9787470.6691951.1224412.53841.21416
1 SGD0.742390.5975451.0217110.6837271.1468112.81071.24052

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / South Korean Won
1 CLP1.46514 KRW
5 CLP7.32570 KRW
10 CLP14.65140 KRW
20 CLP29.30280 KRW
50 CLP73.25700 KRW
100 CLP146.51400 KRW
250 CLP366.28500 KRW
500 CLP732.57000 KRW
1000 CLP1465.14000 KRW
2000 CLP2930.28000 KRW
5000 CLP7325.70000 KRW
10000 CLP14651.40000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Chilean Peso
1 KRW0.68253 CLP
5 KRW3.41263 CLP
10 KRW6.82527 CLP
20 KRW13.65054 CLP
50 KRW34.12635 CLP
100 KRW68.25270 CLP
250 KRW170.63175 CLP
500 KRW341.26350 CLP
1000 KRW682.52700 CLP
2000 KRW1365.05400 CLP
5000 KRW3412.63500 CLP
10000 KRW6825.27000 CLP