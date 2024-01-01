Chilean pesos to Albanian leks today

Convert CLP to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
96.52 all

$1.000 CLP = Lek0.09652 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10180.1040
Low0.09650.0965
Average0.09860.1002
Change-2.65%-3.02%
View full history

1 CLP to ALL stats

The performance of CLP to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1018 and a 30 day low of 0.0965. This means the 30 day average was 0.0986. The change for CLP to ALL was -2.65.

The performance of CLP to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1040 and a 90 day low of 0.0965. This means the 90 day average was 0.1002. The change for CLP to ALL was -3.02.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Albanian Lek
1 CLP0.09652 ALL
5 CLP0.48260 ALL
10 CLP0.96520 ALL
20 CLP1.93041 ALL
50 CLP4.82602 ALL
100 CLP9.65203 ALL
250 CLP24.13008 ALL
500 CLP48.26015 ALL
1000 CLP96.52030 ALL
2000 CLP193.04060 ALL
5000 CLP482.60150 ALL
10000 CLP965.20300 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Chilean Peso
1 ALL10.36050 CLP
5 ALL51.80250 CLP
10 ALL103.60500 CLP
20 ALL207.21000 CLP
50 ALL518.02500 CLP
100 ALL1,036.05000 CLP
250 ALL2,590.12500 CLP
500 ALL5,180.25000 CLP
1000 ALL10,360.50000 CLP
2000 ALL20,721.00000 CLP
5000 ALL51,802.50000 CLP
10000 ALL103,605.00000 CLP