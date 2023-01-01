10 Albanian leks to Chilean pesos

Convert ALL to CLP at the real exchange rate

10 all
88 clp

1.00000 ALL = 8.83079 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:31 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ALL to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 CLP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866151.054987.75961.434981.647770.962218.401
1GBP1.1545311.21785101.3161.656641.90231.1108921.2434
1USD0.947950.821119183.19231.36031.562010.912217.4434
1INR0.01139480.009870130.012020410.01635130.01877590.0109650.209676

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Chilean Peso
1 ALL8.83079 CLP
5 ALL44.15395 CLP
10 ALL88.30790 CLP
20 ALL176.61580 CLP
50 ALL441.53950 CLP
100 ALL883.07900 CLP
250 ALL2207.69750 CLP
500 ALL4415.39500 CLP
1000 ALL8830.79000 CLP
2000 ALL17661.58000 CLP
5000 ALL44153.95000 CLP
10000 ALL88307.90000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Albanian Lek
1 CLP0.11324 ALL
5 CLP0.56620 ALL
10 CLP1.13240 ALL
20 CLP2.26480 ALL
50 CLP5.66200 ALL
100 CLP11.32400 ALL
250 CLP28.31000 ALL
500 CLP56.62000 ALL
1000 CLP113.24000 ALL
2000 CLP226.48000 ALL
5000 CLP566.20000 ALL
10000 CLP1132.40000 ALL