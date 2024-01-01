Chilean pesos to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert CLP to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
15.99 mvr

$1.000 CLP = MVR0.01599 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01690.0173
Low0.01590.0159
Average0.01630.0165
Change-1.79%-1.39%
View full history

1 CLP to MVR stats

The performance of CLP to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0169 and a 30 day low of 0.0159. This means the 30 day average was 0.0163. The change for CLP to MVR was -1.79.

The performance of CLP to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0173 and a 90 day low of 0.0159. This means the 90 day average was 0.0165. The change for CLP to MVR was -1.39.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CLP0.01599 MVR
5 CLP0.07994 MVR
10 CLP0.15987 MVR
20 CLP0.31975 MVR
50 CLP0.79937 MVR
100 CLP1.59873 MVR
250 CLP3.99683 MVR
500 CLP7.99365 MVR
1000 CLP15.98730 MVR
2000 CLP31.97460 MVR
5000 CLP79.93650 MVR
10000 CLP159.87300 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Chilean Peso
1 MVR62.54950 CLP
5 MVR312.74750 CLP
10 MVR625.49500 CLP
20 MVR1,250.99000 CLP
50 MVR3,127.47500 CLP
100 MVR6,254.95000 CLP
250 MVR15,637.37500 CLP
500 MVR31,274.75000 CLP
1000 MVR62,549.50000 CLP
2000 MVR125,099.00000 CLP
5000 MVR312,747.50000 CLP
10000 MVR625,495.00000 CLP