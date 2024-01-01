Chilean pesos to Rwandan francs today

Convert CLP to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
1,382 rwf

$1.000 CLP = R₣1.382 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.44961.4581
Low1.37561.3721
Average1.40351.4099
Change-1.52%0.51%
View full history

1 CLP to RWF stats

The performance of CLP to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4496 and a 30 day low of 1.3756. This means the 30 day average was 1.4035. The change for CLP to RWF was -1.52.

The performance of CLP to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4581 and a 90 day low of 1.3721. This means the 90 day average was 1.4099. The change for CLP to RWF was 0.51.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Rwandan Franc
1 CLP1.38235 RWF
5 CLP6.91175 RWF
10 CLP13.82350 RWF
20 CLP27.64700 RWF
50 CLP69.11750 RWF
100 CLP138.23500 RWF
250 CLP345.58750 RWF
500 CLP691.17500 RWF
1000 CLP1,382.35000 RWF
2000 CLP2,764.70000 RWF
5000 CLP6,911.75000 RWF
10000 CLP13,823.50000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Chilean Peso
1 RWF0.72341 CLP
5 RWF3.61704 CLP
10 RWF7.23408 CLP
20 RWF14.46816 CLP
50 RWF36.17040 CLP
100 RWF72.34080 CLP
250 RWF180.85200 CLP
500 RWF361.70400 CLP
1000 RWF723.40800 CLP
2000 RWF1,446.81600 CLP
5000 RWF3,617.04000 CLP
10000 RWF7,234.08000 CLP