Chilean pesos to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert CLP to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
19.23 szl

$1.000 CLP = L0.01923 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02000.0209
Low0.01920.0191
Average0.01940.0198
Change-1.60%-2.61%
1 CLP to SZL stats

The performance of CLP to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0200 and a 30 day low of 0.0192. This means the 30 day average was 0.0194. The change for CLP to SZL was -1.60.

The performance of CLP to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0209 and a 90 day low of 0.0191. This means the 90 day average was 0.0198. The change for CLP to SZL was -2.61.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Swazi Lilangeni
1 CLP0.01923 SZL
5 CLP0.09614 SZL
10 CLP0.19228 SZL
20 CLP0.38455 SZL
50 CLP0.96138 SZL
100 CLP1.92276 SZL
250 CLP4.80690 SZL
500 CLP9.61380 SZL
1000 CLP19.22760 SZL
2000 CLP38.45520 SZL
5000 CLP96.13800 SZL
10000 CLP192.27600 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Chilean Peso
1 SZL52.00860 CLP
5 SZL260.04300 CLP
10 SZL520.08600 CLP
20 SZL1,040.17200 CLP
50 SZL2,600.43000 CLP
100 SZL5,200.86000 CLP
250 SZL13,002.15000 CLP
500 SZL26,004.30000 CLP
1000 SZL52,008.60000 CLP
2000 SZL104,017.20000 CLP
5000 SZL260,043.00000 CLP
10000 SZL520,086.00000 CLP