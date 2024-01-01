Chilean pesos to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert CLP to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
19.40 szl

1.000 CLP = 0.01940 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2071.4731.6630.96618.249
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5821.7241.9461.1321.359
1 USD0.9220.788183.1971.3591.5340.89116.831
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Swazi Lilangeni
1 CLP0.01940 SZL
5 CLP0.09699 SZL
10 CLP0.19398 SZL
20 CLP0.38796 SZL
50 CLP0.96989 SZL
100 CLP1.93978 SZL
250 CLP4.84945 SZL
500 CLP9.69890 SZL
1000 CLP19.39780 SZL
2000 CLP38.79560 SZL
5000 CLP96.98900 SZL
10000 CLP193.97800 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Chilean Peso
1 SZL51.55220 CLP
5 SZL257.76100 CLP
10 SZL515.52200 CLP
20 SZL1,031.04400 CLP
50 SZL2,577.61000 CLP
100 SZL5,155.22000 CLP
250 SZL12,888.05000 CLP
500 SZL25,776.10000 CLP
1000 SZL51,552.20000 CLP
2000 SZL103,104.40000 CLP
5000 SZL257,761.00000 CLP
10000 SZL515,522.00000 CLP