Chilean pesos to Seychellois rupees today

Convert CLP to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
14.60 scr

$1.000 CLP = ₨0.01460 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01650.0165
Low0.01420.0142
Average0.01490.0149
Change-0.66%-0.86%
1 CLP to SCR stats

The performance of CLP to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0165 and a 30 day low of 0.0142. This means the 30 day average was 0.0149. The change for CLP to SCR was -0.66.

The performance of CLP to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0165 and a 90 day low of 0.0142. This means the 90 day average was 0.0149. The change for CLP to SCR was -0.86.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Seychellois Rupee
1 CLP0.01460 SCR
5 CLP0.07300 SCR
10 CLP0.14600 SCR
20 CLP0.29199 SCR
50 CLP0.72999 SCR
100 CLP1.45997 SCR
250 CLP3.64993 SCR
500 CLP7.29985 SCR
1000 CLP14.59970 SCR
2000 CLP29.19940 SCR
5000 CLP72.99850 SCR
10000 CLP145.99700 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Chilean Peso
1 SCR68.49440 CLP
5 SCR342.47200 CLP
10 SCR684.94400 CLP
20 SCR1,369.88800 CLP
50 SCR3,424.72000 CLP
100 SCR6,849.44000 CLP
250 SCR17,123.60000 CLP
500 SCR34,247.20000 CLP
1000 SCR68,494.40000 CLP
2000 SCR136,988.80000 CLP
5000 SCR342,472.00000 CLP
10000 SCR684,944.00000 CLP