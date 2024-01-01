Chilean pesos to Seychellois rupees today

Convert CLP to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
13.73 scr

1.000 CLP = 0.01373 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2021.4741.6630.96618.249
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5761.7251.9461.1321.359
1 USD0.9220.788183.1931.3591.5340.89116.831
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Seychellois Rupee
1 CLP0.01373 SCR
5 CLP0.06866 SCR
10 CLP0.13731 SCR
20 CLP0.27462 SCR
50 CLP0.68656 SCR
100 CLP1.37312 SCR
250 CLP3.43280 SCR
500 CLP6.86560 SCR
1000 CLP13.73120 SCR
2000 CLP27.46240 SCR
5000 CLP68.65600 SCR
10000 CLP137.31200 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Chilean Peso
1 SCR72.82670 CLP
5 SCR364.13350 CLP
10 SCR728.26700 CLP
20 SCR1,456.53400 CLP
50 SCR3,641.33500 CLP
100 SCR7,282.67000 CLP
250 SCR18,206.67500 CLP
500 SCR36,413.35000 CLP
1000 SCR72,826.70000 CLP
2000 SCR145,653.40000 CLP
5000 SCR364,133.50000 CLP
10000 SCR728,267.00000 CLP