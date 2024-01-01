1 thousand Seychellois rupees to Chilean pesos

Convert SCR to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
68,150 clp

₨1.000 SCR = $68.15 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CLP
1 SCR to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High71.071571.0715
Low63.391060.5562
Average66.624266.9801
Change7.42%2.95%
View full history

1 SCR to CLP stats

The performance of SCR to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 71.0715 and a 30 day low of 63.3910. This means the 30 day average was 66.6242. The change for SCR to CLP was 7.42.

The performance of SCR to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 71.0715 and a 90 day low of 60.5562. This means the 90 day average was 66.9801. The change for SCR to CLP was 2.95.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10592.7441.4961.6460.93921.866
1 GBP1.18711.311110.1051.7771.9541.11525.959
1 USD0.9050.763183.971.3551.490.8519.797
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Chilean Peso
1 SCR68.14950 CLP
5 SCR340.74750 CLP
10 SCR681.49500 CLP
20 SCR1,362.99000 CLP
50 SCR3,407.47500 CLP
100 SCR6,814.95000 CLP
250 SCR17,037.37500 CLP
500 SCR34,074.75000 CLP
1000 SCR68,149.50000 CLP
2000 SCR136,299.00000 CLP
5000 SCR340,747.50000 CLP
10000 SCR681,495.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Seychellois Rupee
1 CLP0.01467 SCR
5 CLP0.07337 SCR
10 CLP0.14674 SCR
20 CLP0.29347 SCR
50 CLP0.73368 SCR
100 CLP1.46736 SCR
250 CLP3.66840 SCR
500 CLP7.33680 SCR
1000 CLP14.67360 SCR
2000 CLP29.34720 SCR
5000 CLP73.36800 SCR
10000 CLP146.73600 SCR