Seychellois rupee to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Chilean pesos is currently 68.150 today, reflecting a 3.458% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.182% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 69.541 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 63.478 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.153% decrease in value.