10 Seychellois rupees to Chilean pesos

Convert SCR to CLP at the real exchange rate

10 scr
710 clp

1.00000 SCR = 71.02840 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8558451.0810589.60521.461741.649070.95268518.4436
1 GBP1.1684411.26315104.6991.707971.926861.1131521.5503
1 USD0.9250.791672182.88721.352151.525440.8812517.0608
1 INR0.01116010.009551190.012064610.01631310.01840380.01063190.205832

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Chilean Peso
1 SCR71.02840 CLP
5 SCR355.14200 CLP
10 SCR710.28400 CLP
20 SCR1420.56800 CLP
50 SCR3551.42000 CLP
100 SCR7102.84000 CLP
250 SCR17757.10000 CLP
500 SCR35514.20000 CLP
1000 SCR71028.40000 CLP
2000 SCR142056.80000 CLP
5000 SCR355142.00000 CLP
10000 SCR710284.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Seychellois Rupee
1 CLP0.01408 SCR
5 CLP0.07039 SCR
10 CLP0.14079 SCR
20 CLP0.28158 SCR
50 CLP0.70395 SCR
100 CLP1.40789 SCR
250 CLP3.51973 SCR
500 CLP7.03945 SCR
1000 CLP14.07890 SCR
2000 CLP28.15780 SCR
5000 CLP70.39450 SCR
10000 CLP140.78900 SCR