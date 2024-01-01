Chilean pesos to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert CLP to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
88.74 kgs

$1.000 CLP = Лв0.08874 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09450.0993
Low0.08820.0882
Average0.09100.0937
Change-3.61%-6.01%
1 CLP to KGS stats

The performance of CLP to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0945 and a 30 day low of 0.0882. This means the 30 day average was 0.0910. The change for CLP to KGS was -3.61.

The performance of CLP to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0993 and a 90 day low of 0.0882. This means the 90 day average was 0.0937. The change for CLP to KGS was -6.01.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 CLP0.08874 KGS
5 CLP0.44371 KGS
10 CLP0.88743 KGS
20 CLP1.77485 KGS
50 CLP4.43713 KGS
100 CLP8.87426 KGS
250 CLP22.18565 KGS
500 CLP44.37130 KGS
1000 CLP88.74260 KGS
2000 CLP177.48520 KGS
5000 CLP443.71300 KGS
10000 CLP887.42600 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Chilean Peso
1 KGS11.26850 CLP
5 KGS56.34250 CLP
10 KGS112.68500 CLP
20 KGS225.37000 CLP
50 KGS563.42500 CLP
100 KGS1,126.85000 CLP
250 KGS2,817.12500 CLP
500 KGS5,634.25000 CLP
1000 KGS11,268.50000 CLP
2000 KGS22,537.00000 CLP
5000 KGS56,342.50000 CLP
10000 KGS112,685.00000 CLP