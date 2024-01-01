Chilean pesos to Jordanian dinars today

Convert CLP to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
0.745 jod

$1.000 CLP = JD0.0007452 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00080.0008
Low0.00070.0007
Average0.00080.0008
Change-1.73%-1.20%
1 CLP to JOD stats

The performance of CLP to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0008 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0008. The change for CLP to JOD was -1.73.

The performance of CLP to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0008 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0008. The change for CLP to JOD was -1.20.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Jordanian Dinar
1 CLP0.00075 JOD
5 CLP0.00373 JOD
10 CLP0.00745 JOD
20 CLP0.01490 JOD
50 CLP0.03726 JOD
100 CLP0.07452 JOD
250 CLP0.18630 JOD
500 CLP0.37261 JOD
1000 CLP0.74522 JOD
2000 CLP1.49043 JOD
5000 CLP3.72609 JOD
10000 CLP7.45217 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Chilean Peso
1 JOD1,341.89000 CLP
5 JOD6,709.45000 CLP
10 JOD13,418.90000 CLP
20 JOD26,837.80000 CLP
50 JOD67,094.50000 CLP
100 JOD134,189.00000 CLP
250 JOD335,472.50000 CLP
500 JOD670,945.00000 CLP
1000 JOD1,341,890.00000 CLP
2000 JOD2,683,780.00000 CLP
5000 JOD6,709,450.00000 CLP
10000 JOD13,418,900.00000 CLP