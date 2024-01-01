Chilean pesos to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert CLP to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
26,517 vnd

$1.000 CLP = ₫26.52 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.068428.6526
Low26.440026.4400
Average27.083027.4273
Change-2.61%-1.98%
View full history

1 CLP to VND stats

The performance of CLP to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.0684 and a 30 day low of 26.4400. This means the 30 day average was 27.0830. The change for CLP to VND was -2.61.

The performance of CLP to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.6526 and a 90 day low of 26.4400. This means the 90 day average was 27.4273. The change for CLP to VND was -1.98.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Vietnamese Dong
1 CLP26.51700 VND
5 CLP132.58500 VND
10 CLP265.17000 VND
20 CLP530.34000 VND
50 CLP1,325.85000 VND
100 CLP2,651.70000 VND
250 CLP6,629.25000 VND
500 CLP13,258.50000 VND
1000 CLP26,517.00000 VND
2000 CLP53,034.00000 VND
5000 CLP132,585.00000 VND
10000 CLP265,170.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Chilean Peso
1000 VND37.71160 CLP
2000 VND75.42320 CLP
5000 VND188.55800 CLP
10000 VND377.11600 CLP
20000 VND754.23200 CLP
50000 VND1,885.58000 CLP
100000 VND3,771.16000 CLP
200000 VND7,542.32000 CLP
500000 VND18,855.80000 CLP
1000000 VND37,711.60000 CLP
2000000 VND75,423.20000 CLP
5000000 VND188,558.00000 CLP