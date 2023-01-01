Chilean Peso (CLP)

The Chilean peso is the official currency of Chile. The peso’s currency code is CLP and the symbol is $. ‘CLP$’ can be used to distinguish it from the US dollar. Its conversion factor has 6 significant digits. The peso is a fiat currency.

Currency name

Chilean Peso

$

CLP exchange rates

 USD GBP CAD SGD EUR AUD MXN NZD
From CLP0.00114 0.00091 0.00156 0.00153 0.00104 0.00175 0.01960 0.00189
To CLP880.35000 1095.99000 640.76700 654.36500 958.70100 571.78700 51.02270 528.82600

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Chilean peso Exchange Rates