Chilean pesos to Colombian pesos today

Convert CLP to COP at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
4621.61 cop

1.00000 CLP = 4.62161 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8046671.375951.3470.92091.5445217.26381.6707
1 GBP1.2427511.709961.673981.144431.9194521.45462.07627
1 CAD0.7267710.58480810.978960.6692791.1225112.54681.21422
1 SGD0.742390.5973771.0214910.6836641.1466412.81651.24031

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Colombian Peso
1 CLP4.62161 COP
5 CLP23.10805 COP
10 CLP46.21610 COP
20 CLP92.43220 COP
50 CLP231.08050 COP
100 CLP462.16100 COP
250 CLP1155.40250 COP
500 CLP2310.80500 COP
1000 CLP4621.61000 COP
2000 CLP9243.22000 COP
5000 CLP23108.05000 COP
10000 CLP46216.10000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Chilean Peso
1 COP0.21638 CLP
5 COP1.08188 CLP
10 COP2.16375 CLP
20 COP4.32750 CLP
50 COP10.81875 CLP
100 COP21.63750 CLP
250 COP54.09375 CLP
500 COP108.18750 CLP
1000 COP216.37500 CLP
2000 COP432.75000 CLP
5000 COP1081.87500 CLP
10000 COP2163.75000 CLP