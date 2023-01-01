250 Chilean pesos to Colombian pesos

Convert CLP to COP at the real exchange rate

250 clp
1,143.47 cop

1.00000 CLP = 4.57389 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7969081.35841.342150.92911.5204517.35471.63372
1 GBP1.2548511.704591.68421.165771.9079421.77752.05007
1 CAD0.736160.58665210.9880370.6839731.1192912.77581.20268
1 SGD0.7450730.5937551.0121110.6922541.1328512.93051.21724

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Colombian Peso
1 CLP4.57389 COP
5 CLP22.86945 COP
10 CLP45.73890 COP
20 CLP91.47780 COP
50 CLP228.69450 COP
100 CLP457.38900 COP
250 CLP1143.47250 COP
500 CLP2286.94500 COP
1000 CLP4573.89000 COP
2000 CLP9147.78000 COP
5000 CLP22869.45000 COP
10000 CLP45738.90000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Chilean Peso
1 COP0.21863 CLP
5 COP1.09316 CLP
10 COP2.18632 CLP
20 COP4.37264 CLP
50 COP10.93160 CLP
100 COP21.86320 CLP
250 COP54.65800 CLP
500 COP109.31600 CLP
1000 COP218.63200 CLP
2000 COP437.26400 CLP
5000 COP1093.16000 CLP
10000 COP2186.32000 CLP